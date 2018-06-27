Samsung LED Cinema Screen, Canon HDR Monitors Among Engineering Honorees

The Hollywood Professional Association will present engineering excellence awards to four widely-used technologies, and will additionally give an honorable mention to Samsung's new LED Cinema Screen, during the 13th annual HPA Awards, Nov. 15 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

The Samsung Onyx screen has arguably been the most debated new technology this year in Hollywood. The consumer tech giant's disruptive plan to replace theatrical cinema projection--around since the birth of the medium--with LED video screens has been met with a mix of excitement and skepticism from filmmakers and studios.

The Engineering Excellence Award winners are Blackmagic's DaVinci Resolve 15 color grading and postproduction system; Canon's high dynamic range monitors; Cinnafilm, PixelStrings cloud-based video conversion service; and IBM Aspera and Telestream's collaboration, Telestream Vantage with Lightspeed live capture tools incorporating Aspera's streaming technology.

"The judges had a strong field of excellent technologies to evaluate, and the results were extremely close," EFILM's Joachim Zell, chair of the HPA Awards engineering committee, said, adding that the entrants and honorees "are representative of the amazing work that great companies and brilliant individuals are bringing to the marketplace."