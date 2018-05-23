Hulu Invites Viewers to Smoke With Snoop Dogg in New Virtual Reality Experience

In Door No. 1, a new choose-your-own adventure, live-action virtual reality experience, viewers attend a 10-year high school reunion — and should you choose to smoke weed in the bathroom, you'll be greeted by Snoop Dogg, who has a special cameo.

Created by writer/director Nora Kirkpatrick through Hulu and VR production company RYOT, Door No. 1 debuts Thursday on Hulu.

In the experience — which lasts 10-20 minutes depending on the viewers' choices — the viewer enters a class reunion playing the role of "Alex," and they can select to mingle with the jocks, the musical theater club members, and other alums, with a cast including Ravi Patel, Steve Little, Sarah Baker and Missi Pyle. Users make choice's in the experience based on where their look in the frame.

Kirkpatrick previously created a five-part VR series for Hulu, titled Virtually Mike & Nora, with SNL alum Mike O’Brien. She conceived Door No. 1 at a class reunion because she "wanted a situation that people have experienced or are about to experience, and that sets up various storylines and great characters that everyone has in their own life." It was filmed on location in Los Angeles.

Participants declined to reveal the budget, but there's some product placement in the experience, including from Nissan.

The Hulu VR app is available to download across major VR headsets, with or without a Hulu subscription.