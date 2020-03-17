IATSE Commits $2.5 Million Donations to Entertainment Charities

The contributions will be made to The Actors Fund, the Motion Picture and Television Fund and the Actors Fund of Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The IATSE general executive board has approved $2.5 million in donations to three entertainment charities: The Actors Fund, the Motion Picture and Television Fund, and the Actors Fund of Canada.

“These charities have been assisting and supporting IATSE members and entertainment industry workers for a very long time. They understand the needs of these workers, and are perfectly situated to act as our partners to help those experiencing hardship caused by the current health crisis,” international IATSE president Matthew D. Loeb said Tuesday in a released statement.

Hollywood unions, guilds, health plans and affiliated non-profits have activated emergency funds in response to coronavirus, The Actors Fund among them.

Tuesday's announced donations also come amid IATSE efforts to assist entertainment workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic, including urging Congress to pass a relief package for these workers. “We are actively investigating all possible courses of action that can help ensure the financial stability of members who have lost work as a result of this virus,” reads a March 11 email to IATSE membership.

The entertainment industry supports 2.1 million jobs, according to IATSE.