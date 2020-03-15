International Cinematographers Guild Elects John Lindley President

He will complete the three-year term of Lewis Rothenberg, who resigned last month.

Cinematographer John Lindley has been elected president of the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) national executive board. His election follows the Feb. 14 resignation of Lewis Rothenberg just slightly more than half a year into his term. Lindley will complete Rothenberg's three-year term, to which he was elected last year after defeating longtime guild president Steven Poster.

A guild member for 32 years, Lindley was the second national vp and has served on the national executive board for 13 years. According to ICG's statement, he was elected with an "overwhelming majority on the first online ballot."

Also during the special vote — held online due to the coronavirus outbreak — first assistant Baird Steptoe Sr. (Congo, The Bodyguard) was elected as second national vp to fill the vacancy created by Lindley.

Lindley's recent credits include Castle Rock, Unbelievable, Divorce and Snowfall. He has served as director of photography for such films as Pleasantville, Core and Legion.

"I am honored to be elected by the national executive board to serve the members of Local 600 as national president at this challenging time of change in the industry and our country," Lindley said Sunday in a statement. He also thanked interim national president Dejan Georgevich, national executive director Rebecca Rhine and the ICG staff, adding, "Our leadership team will now continue the important work of our members and our union."