International Cinematographers Guild Reveals Recipients of Emerging Cinematographer Awards

The International Cinematographers Guild announced that nine honorees would receive Emerging Cinematographer awards at a Sept. 30 ceremony at the Directors Guild Theater in Los Angeles.

During the 22nd annual Emerging Cinematographer Awards, ICG will also screen the shorts submitted by the recipients.

They are Hunter Robert Baker, Peacock Killer; Tommy Daguanno, Detroit Diamond; Drew Dawson, Demon; T. Acton Fitzgerald, Intrusions; Clifford Jones, Baby Steps; Martin Moody, Goldblooded; Alicia Robbins, Internet Gangsters; Gandus Sacks, Embalmer; and David Stragmeister, Intergalactic Samurai.

Additionally, the shorts will be screened Oct. 28, at the SVA Theatre in New York, and Nov. 4, at the SCADshow in Atlanta and Logan Theatre in Chicago. The work will also be screened this November at Camerimage in Poland.

The awards were created to give Local 600 members an opportunity to present themselves as directors of photography by submitting a short film and are open to any member of the Guild who is not already classified as a director of photography. This year, ICG received 105 submissions.

"The Emerging Cinematographer Awards are a terrific opportunity for our members who are about to take the leap into cinematography. These honored films show that they are already directors of photography," said ICG president Steven Poster.