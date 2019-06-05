ICG Names Recipients of Emerging Cinematographer Awards

Ten honorees will be recognized during an Oct. 6 ceremony at the Saban Media Center's Wolf Theatre.

The International Cinematographers Guild announced Wednesday that ten honorees will receive Emerging Cinematographer awards at an Oct. 6 ceremony at the Saban Media Center's Wolf Theatre.

During the ceremony, a short film — submitted by each honoree and selected by a panel of ICG members — will be screened.

From 108 submissions, the honorees and films include Daniel Bombell (Present Day Athens), Tinx Chan (Empty Skies), Marcos Durian, (Fish Head), Chad Erickson, (Eddy), Geoff George, (My Blood), Shannon Madden, (Scratch), Bongani Mlambo, (The Coin), Jared Moosey, (A Lucky Man), Claudio Rietti, (Kid Boxer), and Alejandro Wilkins, (El Gallo).

"What a fantastic group of talented emerging artists we have this year," said ICG president Steven Poster. "We are always excited to see the great diversity of work done by these gifted members and honored to recognize their unique art of cinematography in short films."

"This year we had our largest crop of submissions, making the competition increasingly more challenging and setting a new bar for the outstanding quality of the films and new talent," added Jimmy Matiosz, chairman of the Guild's ECA committee.

The Emerging Cinematographer awards, open to any member of the Guild who is not already classified as a director of photography, were created to give Local 600 members an opportunity to present themselves as directors of photography by submitting their short film.

In addition to their first screening, the films will go on to be seen at New York's SVA Theatre on Oct. 27, Atlanta's SCADSHOW on Nov. 3 and Chicago's Logan Theatre on the same date. They will then go on to international film festivals including Camerimage in Poland.