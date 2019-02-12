ICG Publicists to Debut Henri Bollinger Award at Annual Luncheon

The International Cinematographers Guild Publicists will debut a new honor, The Henri Bollinger Award, at the 56th annual ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon on Feb. 22 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Named after award-winning entertainment industry publicist Henri Bollinger, it will be presented to Bollinger posthumously. Bollinger died Aug. 28 at the age of 89. His wife Sandy will accept the award.

“We established this award to celebrate the life and memory of a true giant of the entertainment publicity world,” said Tim Menke, who succeeded Bollinger as chair of the ICG Publicists Awards. “Henri has set the bar for professionalism, creativity and integrity, and has made service to the larger community a part of his second nature. His dedication to the guild and IATSE was inspirational to so many people inside and outside the union. His committed leadership shaped the ICG Publicists community and helped develop future leaders and publicists nationwide. We are proud to establish this award in Henri’s name and honor.”

Bollinger served for over 55 years on the Publicists Awards Committee and chaired the annual awards for over 37 years. He was a publicist for 60 years and received the Les Mason Award, the highest award bestowed upon a publicist by his peers, and the Bob Yeager Award for community service. He was president and founding member of the Entertainment Publicists Professional Society; served on the foreign film committee of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences; chaired the communications committee of the Hollywood Entertainment Museum; served on the public relations committee of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences; was chairman of the publications and publicity committee of the ICG and a member of its national executive board; and was president of the Los Angeles Chapter of the American Cancer Society.

Director and actor Dennis Dugan will host this year’s event. As previously announced, during the luncheon filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will receive the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award. Emmy-nominated writer, director and producer Greg Berlanti will be named Television Showman of the Year. Jamie Lee Curtis will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The ICG Publicists Directory will be dedicated to Paul Bloch, co-chairman of Rogers & Cowan, who died last year.