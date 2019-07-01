10:07am PT by Carolyn Giardina
ICG Publicists Set Awards Timeline
The International Cinematographer Guild (Local 600) announced its awards season timeline, with its annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon scheduled for Feb. 7 at the Beverly Hilton.
The awards, which traditionally occur the week leading up to the Academy Awards, will again be presented in the following categories: Motion picture showman of the year, television showman of the year, lifetime achievement, Maxwell Weinberg publicist award for a television campaign and for a movie campaign, Les Mason Award for career achievement in publicity, and the Bob Yeager Award for community service.
Tim Menke is this year's awards chair and Sheryl Main is co-chair.
The timeline follows:
TV publicity campaign presentations: Nov. 7
TV publicity campaign nominees announced: Nov. 13
Motion picture publicity campaign presentations: Jan. 7, 2020
Motion picture publicity campaign nominees announced: Jan. 8
57th annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon: Feb. 7
