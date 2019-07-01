ICG Publicists Set Awards Timeline

The annual awards luncheon will be held Feb. 7 at the Beverly Hilton.

The International Cinematographer Guild (Local 600) announced its awards season timeline, with its annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon scheduled for Feb. 7 at the Beverly Hilton.

The awards, which traditionally occur the week leading up to the Academy Awards, will again be presented in the following categories: Motion picture showman of the year, television showman of the year, lifetime achievement, Maxwell Weinberg publicist award for a television campaign and for a movie campaign, Les Mason Award for career achievement in publicity, and the Bob Yeager Award for community service.

Tim Menke is this year's awards chair and Sheryl Main is co-chair.

The timeline follows:

TV publicity campaign presentations: Nov. 7

TV publicity campaign nominees announced: Nov. 13

Motion picture publicity campaign presentations: Jan. 7, 2020

Motion picture publicity campaign nominees announced: Jan. 8

57th annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon: Feb. 7