New 'Grinch' Movie Will Be an Origin Story

The character, voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch, will return to screens this November.

Illumination Entertainment's animated The Grinch, which opens Nov. 9, won't just be a remake of the 1966 classic How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

Instead, the film will be an origin story about Dr. Seuss' iconic sourpuss, Illumination's head Chris Meledandri said Wednesday during Universal's slate presentation at CinemaCon.

"This original story is filled with imaginative imagery and has tremendous heart," he said, unveiling a new trailer which shows The Grinch, voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch, and his faithful dog Max in snowy Whoville.

Meledandri emphasized that Illumination — the studio that he launched with 2010's Despicable Me and the birth of the Minions—has generated $6 billion at the worldwide box office.

He also touched on the upcoming The Secret Life of Pets 2 (June 7, 2019), with an introduction by Kevin Hart and TIffany Hiddish and news that Harrison Ford will join the cast; and Sing 2 (Dec. 25, 2020), which is in early stage production. Two all new undisclosed Illumination projects will arrive in 2021.