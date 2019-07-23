Incubus Guitarist Mike Einziger's Audio Tech Startup Mixhalo Raises $10.7M

The opening night performance of 'Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild' in Las Vegas

Investors in the tech, which is aimed at improving the sound experience at live venues, include Pharrell Williams and Hans Zimmer.

Founded by Incubus guitarist and songwriter Mike Einziger and violinist Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger, audio tech firm Mixhalo has raised $10.7 million in Series A financing led by Foundry Group.

Mixhalo, whose seed investors and advisers include Pharrell Williams and Hans Zimmer, developed a real-time audio platform for delivering a high-quality immersive sound experience, heard though in-ear technology, to guests at events including concerts, conferences, festivals and sporting events. Its current use has included Aerosmith's Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild.

In addition to Foundry Group, the round was filled out by investors including Sapphire Sport, Founders Fund, Defy Partners, Cowboy Ventures, Red Light Management, Another Planet Entertainment, Rick Farman and Rich Goodstone of Superfly, and Charlie Walker of C3.

The Series A participants join seed investors and advisers Marc Geiger, Drew Houston, Metallica, Williams, Zimmer and Rick Rubin.

As part of today’s announcement, Foundry’s Ryan McIntyre will join the Mixhalo board of directors alongside CEO Marc Ruxin and founder/chief creative officer Mike Einziger.

"Mixhalo envisions a world where everyone experiences great live audio, regardless of their seat or ticket cost. We are democratizing sound at live events," said Ruxin in a released statement.