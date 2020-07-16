Independent Content Producers Coalition Calls on Government for Aid Amid COVID-19

A group of 25 independent production companies, distributors, sales agents and completion guarantors including A24, Amblin Partners and Endeavor Content have formed the American Coalition for Independent Content Production, which is calling on the government to provide support amid COVID-19.

This includes asking for liability protection for resuming production, assistance that will support business continuity when projects are suspended or abandoned, grants and long-term low interest loans, and relief through federal tax incentives.

Coalition members include Alcon Entertainment, Annapurna Pictures, Avalon, Bron Studios, Endless Media, Endurance Media, Film Finances, FilmNation, Gaumont, Le Grisbi, Madrona Drive, Media Guarantors Insurance Solutions, Origin Entertainment, PictureStart, Platonic Systems, Skydance Media, UniFi Completion Guarantors, Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, wiip, XYZ Films, as well as Valence Media, which includes MRC and Dick Clark Productions. Valence Media is the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter.

In making today's announcement, the Coalition emphasized the economic impact of the pandemic on the independent production industry, noting that according to FilmLA, overall production declined 97.8 percent last quarter, compared with a year ago. "The film and television industry is facing unprecedented business challenges; our actors, crew members, technicians and other artisans are suffering dire financial implications," Valence Media chief business officer Scott Tenley said in a released statement. "In an effort to prevent catastrophic and undue loss to the creative, economic and cultural fabric of our society, we collectively ask Congress to provide urgent support to ensure the survival of these vital organizations and individuals that make up our creative ecosystem."

Film Finances’ President Gregory Trattner added: "Production companies have been incredibly innovative and collaborative in establishing new protocols to safely produce film and television projects. However, despite these great efforts to provide a safe working environment, there are still several liability, financing and insurance issues hindering the resumption of production in any meaningful way. We are hopeful that Congress can provide the necessary support, as is being developed in other countries, to get the business functioning again and get people back to work."