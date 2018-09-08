Creative Arts Emmys: James Corden Collects Pair of Trophies

"Playing the role of James Corden was a dream come true for me," he joked during his acceptance speech.

James Corden won a pair of Emmys for James Corden's Next James Corden, which was honored for outstanding actor in a short form comedy or drama series and outstanding short form comedy or drama series.

These are the Late Late Show With James Corden host's fifth and sixth career Emmys. He has previously won outstanding special class program and outstanding writing for a variety special for the 70th annual Tony Awards, outstanding variety special for the Late Late Show's "Carpool Karaoke" series and outstanding variety talk series and outstanding interactive program for the Late Late Show.

The comedian's James Corden's Next James Corden saw the late-night host interviewing young talent for the role of taking over as his Late Late Show successor, though he says he isn't looking for one anytime soon. The competition show featured Corden, Haley Joel Osment and Sabrina Carpenter as judges and aired on Snapchat Shows.

The comedian is further diversifying his resume with his comedy Wrong Mans, a half-hour, single-camera adaptation for Showtime of Corden and Matthew Baynton's BBC comedy of the same name. Corden is set to write with others.