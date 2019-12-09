James Mangold to Receive Advanced Imaging Society's Harold Lloyd Award

The 'Ford v. Ferrari' director and producer will accept the award Jan. 22 at the AIS' annual awards.

James Mangold — who recently directed and produced Fox’s Ford v Ferrari — will receive the Advanced Imaging Society’s Harold Lloyd Award during the society’s 11th annual awards ceremony, Jan. 22 at Warner Bros. Studios.

The Harold Lloyd Lumiere Award is presented annually, in partnership with the Harold Lloyd family, for achievement in filmmaking to those who have applied advanced technology to their storytelling. Past recipients have included James Cameron, Ang Lee and Victoria Alonzo.

During his career, Mangold directed, executive produced and co-wrote Logan, for which he was nominated for an Oscar for adapted screenplay. Additional credits include The Wolverine, Knight and Day, 3:10 to Yuma, Walk the Line and Girl Interrupted.

“Harold Lloyd was passionate about using technology, including fast cars, to empower great actors and entertain millions of fans. Harold would be thrilled that James Mangold is our 2020 recipient,” said Suzanne Lloyd, chairman of Harold Lloyd Entertainment.