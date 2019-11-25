James Mangold to Receive Cinema Audio Society's Filmmaker Award

The 'Ford v. Ferrari' helmer will be feted Jan. 25 at the 56th CAS Awards.

Director James Mangold, who steered recently released racing drama Ford v. Ferrari, will be presented with the Cinema Audio Society's filmmaker award at the 56th annual CAS Awards Jan. 25 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

The writer-director-producer has helmed films including Walk the Line (which he also wrote), 3:10 to Yuma, The Wolverine and Girl, Interrupted (which he also wrote). He earned an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for Logan, which he also directed.

Mangold additionally produced Ford v. Ferrari, which stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale as racing legends Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles, respectively.

As previously announced, Oscar-winning rerecording mixer Tom Fleischman will receive the CAS career achievement award during the gala. Nominees for the 56th CAS Awards will be announced on Dec. 10.