Jaunt Acquires Teleporter, Refocuses on Technology

Virtual, augmented and mixed reality firm Jaunt has acquired Personify's Teleporter business. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Teleporter is described as a volumetric streaming software system capable of capturing, processing, and streaming AR assets in real time.

Jaunt, a startup founded in 2013, recently refocused its business primarily on technology, the latest being research and development in volumetric capture, as well as new AR features for its flagship Jaunt XR software-as-a -service, created to enable companies to distribute AR/VR/MR assets through their own applications and channels.