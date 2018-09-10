6:05am PT by Carolyn Giardina
Jaunt Acquires Teleporter, Refocuses on Technology
Virtual, augmented and mixed reality firm Jaunt has acquired Personify's Teleporter business. The value of the deal was not disclosed.
Teleporter is described as a volumetric streaming software system capable of capturing, processing, and streaming AR assets in real time.
Jaunt, a startup founded in 2013, recently refocused its business primarily on technology, the latest being research and development in volumetric capture, as well as new AR features for its flagship Jaunt XR software-as-a -service, created to enable companies to distribute AR/VR/MR assets through their own applications and channels.
“The addition of Personify’s Teleporter team and technology allows us to increase the speed and scope of our research and development as we move further into the extended reality arena with the Jaunt XR Platform at the core of our business,” said founder and CTO Arthur van Hoff.
With the acquisition, seven Personify engineers join Jaunt’s R&D team and will continue to work in Personify's Chicago office. Personify CTO Simon Venshtain will become Jaunt's director of research, reporting to van Hoff and leading the Chicago-based team. In addition to new talent, Jaunt acquires four pending patents developed around Personify's Teleporter technology.
