'Free Solo's Jimmy Chin Describes Filming Alex Honnold's Groundbreaking Climb in 'Behind the Screen' Podcast

The doc's co-director talks filming the climber's ambitious feat and editing over "700 hours of footage."

Jimmy Chin, a filmmaker and professional climber who co-directed and co-DPed the thrilling Oscar-nominated documentary Free Solo alongside Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi is the guest on a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast series.

Free Solo is an incredible look at the journey of professional rock climber Alex Honnold as he became the first person to free solo El Capitan, a 3,000-foot vertical rock formation in Yosemite National Park.

Documenting Honnold's training and climb was a fascinating feat led by directors and spouses Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Meru). Chin — also a professional climber, mountaineer, skier who has climbed and skied down Mount Everest —explains the challenge of filming, which required a team of camera operators that were also professional climbers. They had an estimated 700 hours of footage when the film went into editing.

Hosted by THR Tech Editor Carolyn Giardina, the series features conversations with editors, cinematographers, production designers and other artists behind the making of motion pictures.

