John Bailey to Receive Camerimage Lifetime Achievement Award

The cinematographer and former Film Academy president's credits include 'American Gigolo,' 'Ordinary People,' 'The Big Chill,' 'Groundhog Day' and 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.'

Cinematographer John Bailey will receive a lifetime achievement award at the 27th Camerimage cinematography festival, which runs Nov. 9-16 in Torun, Poland.

Bailey, who recently completed his term as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, has an extensive list of credits that includes Boulevard Nights, directed by Michael Pressman; American Gigolo for Paul Schrader; Ordinary People helmed by Robert Redford; and Honky Tonk Freeway for John Schlesinger.

For Lawrence Kasdan, he lensed The Big Chill, Silverado and The Accidental Tourist. For Michael Apted, Bailey shot Continental Divide, Extreme Measures and Always Outnumbered. His credits also include The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Big Miracle and A Walk in the Woods for Ken Kwapis, as well as Gene Saks’ Brighton Beach Memoirs, Norman Mailer’s Tough Guys Don’t Dance, Harold Ramis’ Groundhog Day and Wolfgang Petersen’s In the Line of Fire.

He received a1988 Film Independent Spirit Award for best cinematography for Tough Guys Don't Dance and the 1999 Camerimage Golden Frog for Forever Mine.

As a director, Bailey's credits include The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, a 1990 film of Lily Tomlin’s one-woman show; China Moon, a 1994 crime mystery with Ed Harris, Madeleine Stowe and Benicio del Toro; and Mariette in Ecstasy, a 1996 adaptation of Ron Hansen’s novel.

He was an AMPAS Governor for 15 years and has been a member of the American Society of Cinematographers since 1985. He's married to film editor Carol Littleton.