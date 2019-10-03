'Joker' DP Lawrence Sher on the Influences and Controversy of the Gritty Antihero Movie

The cinematographer discusses his sixth collaboration with director Todd Phillips, this time on the dark, R-rated Warner Bros. film starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Joker cinematographer Lawrence Sher is the guest on the latest episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast series.

Joker, directed by Todd Phillips and out in theaters this week, offers a gritty, realistic origin story on Arthur Fleck (played by Joaquin Phoenix), and the events that lead him to become the deranged clown-faced murderous villain he's best known as in the Batman tales.

Sher discusses a range of topics including Joker’s cinematography, its story, the pre-release headlines, and how art is perceived by audiences.

"I don’t think the movie deals with [Arthur's] violence irresponsibly or cavalierly in the slightest," Sher says.

"Films that portray troubling things, I think are thought-provoking in ways that we can have the conversation. I rather people go see the movie, sit down afterwards and talk about some of the issues in the movie."

Joker is Sher's sixth collaboration with director Todd Phillips. The other include The Hangover series, Due Date and War Dogs.

"I knew about Todd, we run in similar circles, I was a fan of his filmmaking, but Old School I still regard as one of the funniest movies of all time, I wish I was a part of that one," Sher says.

For Joker, he said he and Phillips revisited the movies they grew up watching in the 1970s and early 1980s, such as Serpico (1973), The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974), Taxi Driver (1976), to create a visual aesthetic for their version of the infamous DC Comics antihero.

"That was the initial discussion, it’s going to be a character study. This is not a traditional comic book movie, which then starts to take you into a place of other character studies, which were some of those really breakthrough movies of that era in the 70s and 80s," he says.

"So anthropologically, you start to watching and thinking about those movies, not only for their influences on the story and the tone but also photographically as to what was it about those movies that made them different from the movies that preceded them, and are different from the movies today."

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features conversations with directors, cinematographers, editors and other artists behind the making of motion pictures and episodic series.

