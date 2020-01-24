'Joker' Makeup, Hair Styling Oscar Nominees "Wrangled a Coyote" in Joaquin Phoenix

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou are featured in a new episode of THR's 'Behind the Screen.'

Makeup department head Nicki Ledermann and hair department head Kay Georgiou, who transformed Joaquin Phoenix into the title character of Todd Phillips' Joker, are featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen.

This included the "classic" clown look at the start of the film and its gradual change into the Joker. And as they shared in this interview — conducted via phone — this was no easy challenge as Phoenix himself described their work as “wrangling a coyote.”

Ledderman’s credits include The Irishman, The Greatest Showman and The Devil Wears Prada, while Georgiou’s recent work includes The Post, Thor: Ragnarrok and Steven Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story.

This year, the pair are nominated for their first Academy Awards in makeup and hair styling alongside the teams from Bombshell, Judy, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and 1917.

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features conversations with directors, cinematographers, production designers and other artists behind the making of motion pictures and episodic series.

