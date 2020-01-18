'Joker' Tops SOC Camera Operators Awards

Natalie Portman, Jaime Lee Curtis and Steven Poster were among the evening's honorees.

Joker's Geoff Haley won the Society of Camera Operators award for camera operator of the year in film on Saturday at Loews Hollywood Hotel.

In collecting the award for his work on Todd Phillips' psychological thriller, which was lensed by Oscar-nominated director of photography Lawrence Sher, Haley topped a list of nominees that included Sam Ellison (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Craig Haagensen (Motherless Brooklyn), David Luckenbach (Ford v Ferrari) and Dale Myrand (Knives Out).

Also during the SOC Awards, Jim McConkey was awarded camera operator of the year in television, for his work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The TV category nominees included Chris Cuevas (Watchmen), Mitch Dubin (Legion), Jeff Muhlstock (Mr. Robot) and Sean Savage (Game of Thrones).

Natalie Portman was presented the SOC's Governors Award and Jaimie Lee Curtis received the President’s Award during the gala. A distinguished service award was bestowed on cinematographer Steven Poster, past president of the International Cinematographers Guild.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Colin Anderson (camera operator), Dave Levisohn (camera operator, live and non scripted), J “Moose” Howery (mobile camera platform operator), Heather Norton (camera technician) and Frank Masi (still photographer).

The Sony Venice camera's extension system known as “Rialto mode" was recognized with a technical achievement award.