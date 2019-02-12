Cinema Audio Society Elects Karol Urban President

Rerecording mixer and sound editor Karol Urban (Grey's Anatomy) has been elected president of the Cinema Audio Society, succeeding president Mark Ulano who reached his term limit. She and the new board will be installed Feb. 16 during the 55th CAS Awards for sound mixing.

Steve Venezia was elected to replace treasurer Peter Damski, who opted not to run for re-election.

The incumbent board members who were re-elected are Peter J. Devlin, Lee Orloff, Jeffrey W. Wexler, Bob Bronow and Mathew Waters. They will be joined by newly elected Amanda Beggs, Mary H. Ellis, Onnalee Blank and Mike Minkler.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me as I pass the leadership of the CAS after terming out from four years of serving as the president of the CAS," said Ulano, an Oscar-winner for Titanic, in a released statement. "I am thrilled to pass the gavel to Karol Urban CAS as the incoming president. And I welcome the newly elected board as well as the incumbents. The depth of talent on this board tells me we have a deep bench and that the future of the organization is in good hands.”

Continuing to serve as their terms were not up for reelection are vp Philip W. Palmer, secretary David J. Bondelevitch and board members Willie Burton, Glen Trew, Tom Fleischman, Doc Kane, Sherry Klein and Marti Humphrey.