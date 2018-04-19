LED Video Wall Debuts at First Los Angeles Theater

It opens to movie-goers this weekend, just prior to the start of CinemaCon.

A year ago at CinemaCon, Samsung and Sony introduced a disruptive vision for the next stage of cinema: Replace projectors — a staple of movies since the start — with large LED video walls. And on Friday, just prior to CinemaCon 2018, Samsung will help open the first LED cinema screen in the U.S., at Pacific Theatres Winnetka with XD in Chatsworth, Calif., where audiences may begin attending movies this weekend.

This screen is 33.8ft wide and 17.7ft in height with nearly 9 million pixels, though Samsung’s LED Cinema screen technology is modular, enabling a variety of sizes and configurations. It supports 2K or 4K resolution, 3D, high dynamic range imagery and meets studio consortium Digital Cinema Initiatives' (DCI) technical specification for cinema use.

Samsung partnered with Harman International to configure and install a JBL Professional cinema sound audio system in the Chatsworth venue.

Five additional Samsung LED Cinema screens are installed in international venues, two in South Korea, one in Zurich, one in Bangkok and another in Shanghai.

Tech vets who’ve seen demonstrations admit that the images these LED systems can produce are impressive, including their wide dynamic range (blacker blacks and whiter whites). However, a number of key factors still need to be addressed — most notably cost, says Pete Lude, chief technology officer of engineering firm Mission Rock Digital.

He explains that LED screens are now priced in the range of 6 to 8 cents per pixel, meaning that a cinema-size screen could run $500,000 to $700,000 — a hefty sum compared with a laser projector’s price tag of $150,000 to $300,000.

