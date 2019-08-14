'The Lion King' VFX Supervisor Rob Legato to Receive HPA Lifetime Achievement Award

He previously won Oscars for 'Titanic,' 'Hugo' and 'The Jungle Book.'

Three-time Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Rob Legato, who recently completed work on Jon Favreau's The Lion King, will receive the Hollywood Professional Association's Lifetime Achievement Award during the 14th annual HPA Awards, Nov 21 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Legato — who won Oscars in VFX for his work on James Cameron's Titanic, Martin Scorsese's Hugo and Favreau's The Jungle Book — is a multi-hyphenate who has served as VFX supervisor, VFX director of photography and second unit director.

In addition to working with Cameron on Titanic, Legato worked with the director to conceive and create the virtual cinematography pipeline for Avatar. His additional credits include Scorsese's The Aviator, The Departed and Shutter Island; and Robert Zemeckis' What Lies Beneath and Cast Away.

Legato’s career in VFX began in television at Paramount Pictures, where he supervised visual effects on two Star Trek series, which earned him two Emmy awards. He left Paramount to join the newly formed Digital Domain, where he worked with founders Cameron, Stan Winston and Scott Ross. Legato later segued to Sony Pictures Imageworks and now works independently.

He is a member of ASC, BAFTA, DGA, AMPAS, VES and the Local 600 and Local 700 unions.

The HPA Awards recognizes postproduction artistry as well as innovation and engineering excellence in features, TV and other entertainment content.