'The Lion King' VFX Supervisor Rob Legato to Keynote Infinity Festival

The Lion King VFX supervisor Rob Legato will present a keynote at the second annual Infinity Festival (IF), which will be held Nov. 7-9 at Goya Studios in Hollywood.

With programming aimed at the intersection of Hollywood and Silicon Valley, IF includes screenings, tech exhibitions, speakers, panel discussions and a fine art exhibition. This year’s topics include 5G, AI, autonomous vehicles, Blockchain and immersive entertainment.

Hanno Basse, former CTO at 20th Century Fox who was recently named president of decentralized media solutions at Live Planet, is chairman of IF. “I am proud to support the incredible display of innovative new ways to create and enjoy content that Infinity Festival brings to the public. Now more than ever, technology is evolving at incredible speed and is constantly enabling new ways to conceive, produce, distribute and experience stories,” said Basse in a released statement.

Submissions are currently being accepted for the IF Monolith Awards that recognize technology and narrative stories advanced by technology. Basse will chair the jury for the technology awards and Nigel Tierney, head of content for Verizon Media's RYOT, will chair the narrative arts jury.