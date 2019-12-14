Listen to The Hollywood Reporter's Full Animation Roundtable on 'Behind the Screen'

Guests include Jennifer Lee ('Frozen 2'), Dean DeBlois ('How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World'), Jill Culton ('Abominable'), Jinko Gotoh ('Klaus') and Josh Cooley ('Toy Story 4').

The full conversation from The Hollywood Reporter's 2019 Animation Roundtable is now available as a special episode of THR's Behind the Screen.

Recorded Sept. 26 at the Warwick in Hollywood, the guests are Jennifer Lee, Dean DeBlois, Jill Culton, Jinko Gotoh and Josh Cooley.

Lee is the writer and one of the directors of Frozen 2, as well as chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios. Lee and Chris Buck won Oscars for 2013's Frozen and reteamed to make this sequel.

DeBlois is writer, director and executive producer of DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. He also wrote and directed the previous two films in the emotional coming of age story, both of which were Oscar nominated.

Culton is the writer and director of DWA’s yeti tale Abominable. During her decade at Pixar, her credits included serving as story artist on Toy Story and Toy Story 2. Her directing credits include Open Season.

Gotoh is producer of Netflix’s Santa Claus origin story Klaus, directed by Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos. Her recent credits also include The Little Prince and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. She is also vp of the non-profit Women in Animation.

Cooley made his feature directorial debut with Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4. At Pixar, he was also a writer and head of story on Oscar winner Inside Out.

