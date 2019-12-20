Listen to The Hollywood Reporter's Full Cinematographer Roundtable on 'Behind the Screen'

Roger Deakins ('1917' and 'The Goldfinch'), Natasha Braier ('Honey Boy'), Cesar Charlone ('The Two Popes'), Caleb Deschanel ('The Lion King'), Rodrigo Prieto ('The Irishman') and Robert Richardson ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood') are featured in the conversation.

The full conversation from The Hollywood Reporter's 2019 Cinematographer Roundtable is now available as a special episode of THR's Behind the Screen.

Recorded Sept. 29 in downtown Los Angeles, the conversation features Roger Deakins (1917 and The Goldfinch), Natasha Braier (Honey Boy), Cesar Charlone (The Two Popes), Caleb Deschanel (The Lion King), Rodrigo Prieto (The Irishman) and Robert Richardson (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

THR's new Animation Roundtable is additionally available on Behind the Screen. It features Frozen 2's Jennifer Lee, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World's Dean DeBlois, Abominable's Jill Culton, Klaus' Jinko Gotoh and Toy Story 4's Josh Cooley.

Edited versions of both roundtables are additionally available in The Hollywood Reporter, in print and online.

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind The Screen features conversations with directors, cinematographers, editors and other artists behind the making of motion pictures and episodic content.

