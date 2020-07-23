'Da 5 Bloods,' '1917,' 'Perry Mason' Among Location Managers Guild Awards Nominees

The winners will be presented during a virtual ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Location Managers Guild International announced the nominations for its 7th annual awards, which will be live streamed as a virtual event due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Nominees in the feature, TV and commercials categories include Oscar winners 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as well as more recent productions Da 5 Bloods and Perry Mason. For the annual outstanding film commission honor, the guild shortlisted the film commissions of Abu Dhabi; Berlin Brandenberg; Port Hope, Ontario; New Jersey and Toscana.

Isaiah Mustafa, a former football wide receiver whose credits include It Chapter Two, Shadowhunters and Horrible Bosses, will host the awards presentation. Themed "2020 Vision: We See it First," the virtual gala will live stream on Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. PT with an aim of reaching a more global audience.

The complete list of nominations follows:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

1917 – DreamWorks Pictures

Dolemite is My Name – Netflix

A Hidden Life – Fox Searchlight Pictures

Jojo Rabbit – Fox Searchlight Pictures

Little Women – Sony Pictures

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Columbia Pictures

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

6 Underground – Bay Films, Skydance Media, Netflix

Da 5 Bloods – 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, Rahway Road Productions, Netflix

Extraction – Netflix

The Last Black Man in San Francisco – A24

Peanut Butter Falcon – Armory Films, Roadside Attractions

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

Babylon Berlin – X Filme Creative Pool, Netflix

The Crown: Season 3 – Netflix

Perry Mason – HBO

See: Season 1 – Apple TV+

Westworld: Season 3 – HBO

Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Hulu

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

Giri/Haji – Netflix

Goliath: Season 3 – Amazon Prime Video

Killing Eve: Season 3 - BBC America, Hulu

Messiah – Netflix

Treadstone – Captivate Entertainment, USA Network

White Lines – Netflix

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A LIMITED ANTHOLOGY TELEVISION

Belgravia - Epix

Catherine the Great – HBO

Little America – Apple TV+

The Plot Against America – HBO

The Spy – Netflix

ZeroZeroZero – Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Ford: Human Power

Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words

Gucci: Of Course A Horse

Mask of the Zodiac

Renault Clio: The French Exchange

Sprite "You Are Not Alone"

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Abu Dhabi Film Commission

Berlin Brandenberg Film Commission

The Municipality of Port Hope Marketing & Tourism Office, Port Hope, Ontario

New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission

Toscana Film Commission