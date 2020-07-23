7:09am PT by Carolyn Giardina
'Da 5 Bloods,' '1917,' 'Perry Mason' Among Location Managers Guild Awards Nominees
The Location Managers Guild International announced the nominations for its 7th annual awards, which will be live streamed as a virtual event due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Nominees in the feature, TV and commercials categories include Oscar winners 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as well as more recent productions Da 5 Bloods and Perry Mason. For the annual outstanding film commission honor, the guild shortlisted the film commissions of Abu Dhabi; Berlin Brandenberg; Port Hope, Ontario; New Jersey and Toscana.
Isaiah Mustafa, a former football wide receiver whose credits include It Chapter Two, Shadowhunters and Horrible Bosses, will host the awards presentation. Themed "2020 Vision: We See it First," the virtual gala will live stream on Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. PT with an aim of reaching a more global audience.
The complete list of nominations follows:
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM
1917 – DreamWorks Pictures
Dolemite is My Name – Netflix
A Hidden Life – Fox Searchlight Pictures
Jojo Rabbit – Fox Searchlight Pictures
Little Women – Sony Pictures
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Columbia Pictures
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
6 Underground – Bay Films, Skydance Media, Netflix
Da 5 Bloods – 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, Rahway Road Productions, Netflix
Extraction – Netflix
The Last Black Man in San Francisco – A24
Peanut Butter Falcon – Armory Films, Roadside Attractions
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
Babylon Berlin – X Filme Creative Pool, Netflix
The Crown: Season 3 – Netflix
Perry Mason – HBO
See: Season 1 – Apple TV+
Westworld: Season 3 – HBO
Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Hulu
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
Giri/Haji – Netflix
Goliath: Season 3 – Amazon Prime Video
Killing Eve: Season 3 - BBC America, Hulu
Messiah – Netflix
Treadstone – Captivate Entertainment, USA Network
White Lines – Netflix
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A LIMITED ANTHOLOGY TELEVISION
Belgravia - Epix
Catherine the Great – HBO
Little America – Apple TV+
The Plot Against America – HBO
The Spy – Netflix
ZeroZeroZero – Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL
Ford: Human Power
Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words
Gucci: Of Course A Horse
Mask of the Zodiac
Renault Clio: The French Exchange
Sprite "You Are Not Alone"
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
Abu Dhabi Film Commission
Berlin Brandenberg Film Commission
The Municipality of Port Hope Marketing & Tourism Office, Port Hope, Ontario
New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission
Toscana Film Commission
