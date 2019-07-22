'Love, Death & Robots' Helmer to Write and Direct Animated Feature Via Stampede

Alberto Mielgo is in development on his untitled project.

Greg Silverman's Stampede is set to produce an untitled animated feature written and directed by Alberto Mielgo.

Mielgo recently penned and helmed "The Witness," an Emmy-nominated episode of David Fincher and Tim Miller's Netflix series Love, Death & Robots. His work has included serving as a storyboard artist on Tron: Uprising, for which he won an Emmy and Annie Award, and as visual consultant on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Stampede has partnered with Vince Gerardis of Startling to produce the animated project. Gerardis will serve as producer, along with John Morgan.

“It’s a rare thing to come across a filmmaker and world-builder with as much ingenuity and panache as Alberto Mielgo," said Silverman in a statement. " His sense of humor, character and whimsy — even in the darkest of places — put him in a class all his own."

Mielgo is repped by CAA. The deal was negotiated by Chris Bosco and Anna Pinar of Stampede and Gerardis.

Stampede is currently in production on Pink Skies Ahead, which is being directed by author Kelly Oxford from her original screenplay.