VFX House Framestore Partners With Augmented Reality Firm Magic Leap

The studio behind films such as 'Gravity' is creating original content for Magic Leap.

Framestore — the London-headquartered studio that led the Oscar-winning VFX on Gravity — revealed a strategic partnership with augmented/mixed reality startup Magic Leap.

According to Tuesday's announcement, Framestore has been working with Magic Leap to create original content to be released later this year on the Magic Leap One, Creator Edition.

"We are storytellers at Framestore, first and foremost," said Framestore CEO William Sargent in a statement. "The promise of mixed reality excites us enormously, and we are delighted that this collaboration with Magic Leap provides us with the chance to show the world the extraordinary potential of this new medium, as we experiment with new ways to share incredible narratives."

Framestore's feature work includes Blade Runner 2049, which won a VFX Oscar earlier this year, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, also nominated for an Oscar this year. Recent VR work includes Game of Thrones: Ascend the Wall and Lockheed Martin’s Field Trip to Mars.

"We’re excited to be working with Framestore on several projects," said Rachna Bhasin, Magic Leap's chief business officer. "As a Magic Leap early access partner, they are ideally positioned to support companies ready to explore and innovate with the potential of spatial computing."