Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Reveals Awards Timeline

The 2019 awards ceremony will be held Feb. 16.

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (Local 706) has announced its awards season schedule. Its annual awards ceremony will be held Feb. 16 at the Novo Theatre by Microsoft at L.A. Live.

The full schedule is below.

Oct. 15 MUAHS begins accepting submissions

Oct. 22 Lifetime Achievement & Artisan Awards voting begins

Nov. 9 Lifetime Achievement & Artisan Awards voting closes

Nov. 15 Lifetime Achievement & Artisan Awards announced

Nov. 16 Submissions close

Dec. 10 Nominations voting begins

Jan. 7 Nominations voting closes

Jan. 10 Nominations announced

Jan. 21 Final voting begins

Feb. 8 Final voting closes

Feb. 16 Awards ceremony