10:20am PT by Carolyn Giardina
Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Reveals Awards Timeline
The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (Local 706) has announced its awards season schedule. Its annual awards ceremony will be held Feb. 16 at the Novo Theatre by Microsoft at L.A. Live.
The full schedule is below.
Oct. 15 MUAHS begins accepting submissions
Oct. 22 Lifetime Achievement & Artisan Awards voting begins
Nov. 9 Lifetime Achievement & Artisan Awards voting closes
Nov. 15 Lifetime Achievement & Artisan Awards announced
Nov. 16 Submissions close
Dec. 10 Nominations voting begins
Jan. 7 Nominations voting closes
Jan. 10 Nominations announced
Jan. 21 Final voting begins
Feb. 8 Final voting closes
Feb. 16 Awards ceremony
