'The Mandalorian' Lands 15 Emmy Nominations

Jon Favreau's Star Wars-themed Disney+ series The Mandalorian earned 15 Emmy nominations, including outstanding drama series and visual effects.

Its other nominations include outstanding production design for a narrative program (half-hour); outstanding cinematography for a single-camera series (half-hour); outstanding fantasy/sci-fi costumes; three separate nominations for outstanding single-camera picture editing for a drama series; outstanding prosthetic makeup for a series, limited series, movie or special; outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour) and animation; outstanding sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour) and animation; outstanding music composition for a series (original dramatic score); and outstanding stunt coordination for a drama series, limited series or movie.

On the acting front, it also scored noms for outstanding character voiceover performance for Taika Waititi as IG-11; and outstanding guest actor in a drama series for Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

For nominated composer Ludwig Goransson, an Emmy win would bring him one Tony away from an EGOT. Goransson previously earned an Oscar for the score of Black Panther. He also won three Grammys in 2019 for the Black Panther score, in addition to song of the year and record of the year for Childish Gambino's This Is America.

Disney Channel's Star Wars Resistance was nominated for outstanding children's program.

The Mandalorian's VFX — led by VFX supervisor Richard Bluff and Lucasfilm's Industrial Light & Magic — combines new virtual production processes as well as classic techniques such as miniatures for some of the spaceships and a puppet for the adorable Baby Yoda. The virtual environments also helped deliver the series a production design nomination. Mandalorian's nominated animation supervisor Hal Hickel has worked on multiple Star Wars movies. He is also an Oscar winner for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest.

If The Mandalorian is honored in September, it won't be the first Emmy for a production from the Star Wars universe. The work of ILM was previously honored with Emmys in VFX for two additional Star Wars-themed programs: The Ewok Adventure in 1984 and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor in 1985. Additionally, four Daytime Emmys have been awarded to long-running animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Mandalorian nominees from the Star Wars family include supervising sound editors David Acord and Matt Wood of Skywalker Sound, who were Oscar-nominated earlier this year for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. (They detailed their work on Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian in an episode of THR's Behind the Screen series).

And DP Greig Fraser — who shot Rogue One: A Story Wars Story — is nominated for cinematography along with Baz Idoine. Fraser was Oscar-nominated for 2017's Lion and his upcoming work includes Dune and The Batman.

The show is among the few sci-fi series to break through with a big showings at Emmy noms, following series such as Star Trek: The Next Generation, The X-Files and HBO's Westworld.