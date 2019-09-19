Martin Scorsese to Be Honored by Visual Effects Society

Martin Scorsese will receive the Visual Effects Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 18th annual VES Awards, Jan. 29 at the Beverly Hilton.

“Martin Scorsese is one of the most influential filmmakers in modern history and has made an indelible mark on filmed entertainment,” said Mike Chambers, VES board chair. “His intuitive vision and fiercely innovative direction has given rise to a new era of storytelling and has made a profound impact on future generations of filmmakers. Martin has given us a rich body of groundbreaking work to aspire to.”

Scorsese’s credits include Raging Bull; Goodfellas; The Aviator; Hugo, which won five Oscars including one for visual effects; and his director and best picture Oscar-winning The Departed.

His next film, The Irishman starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, will make its world premiere at the New York Film Festival next week. The production used de-aging VFX techniques as the story spans numerous decades.

Scorsese is also the founder and chair of The Film Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and protection of motion picture history. His documentary work includes the Emmy-winning George Harrison: Living in the Material World; and additional TV work includes the Emmy-winning HBO series Boardwalk Empire.