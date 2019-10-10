Sound Editors to Honor Marvel's Victoria Alonso

An exec producer on titles including 'Captain Marvel' and 'Avengers: Endgame,' she will receive the MPSE Filmmaker Award on Jan. 19.

Marvel Studios' executive vp production Victoria Alonso will receive the Motion Picture Sound Editors' Filmmaker Award at the MPSE Golden Reel Awards, Jan. 19 at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.

Alonso has executive produced a string of Marvel titles, including Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming Black Widow.

"The MPSE is proud to recognize Victoria Alonso not only for her role in producing some of the most successful films of all time, but also as a champion for women, minorities, the LGBTQ community and others," said MPSE president Tom McCarthy. "She is a true visionary who has consistently pushed boundaries through her passion, imagination and courage."

A native of Buenos Aires, Alonso began her career in visual effects, working on films such as Ridley Scott's Kingdom of Heaven and Andrew Adamson's Shrek. In 2005 she joined Marvel as executive vp visual effects and postproduction, and in 2015 was upped to her current role.

"It is wonderful to be recognized by the members of the MPSE, whose skill and imagination is integral to the filmmaking process," Alonso said in a released statement. "One of the things I enjoy most about this industry is the opportunity to collaborate with talented artists who work behind the scenes to create entertainment products enjoyed by millions around the globe."