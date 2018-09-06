Michael Chiklis, Jorge Gutierrez Lead English-Language Voice Cast for GKIDS' 'MFKZ'

The Shield's Michael Chiklis and Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito, along with The Book of Life director Jorge Gutierrez will lead the English-language voice cast for GKIDS' upcoming animated feature MFKZ.

Also joining the voice cast are Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black), RZA, Vicne Staples and Danny Trejo.

MFKZ, which initially premiered under the name Mutafkaz (which was used in international territories), was produced by France’s Ankama and Japan’s Studio 4°C and co-directed by French comic artist Guillaume “Run” Renard and Shoujirou Nishimi, who previously served as director of animation on Studio 4°C's Tekkonkinkreet.

The pic is described as a genre mashup that centers on young Angelino and his pal Vinny, who live in a tenement in an Los Angeles-inspired dystopian metropolis. Following a scooter accident, Angelino starts experiencing migraines and strange hallucinations, as well as fits of rage-inspired superpowers, as he slowly awakens to the truth of his origins: He is half-human and half-Macho, a supernatural alien race that is bent on taking over the planet.

GKIDS will release MFKZ theatrically on Oct. 11, including the English-language version. Its upcoming 2018 slate also include Mirai and The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales.