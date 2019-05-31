Mike Prestwood Smith Discusses Mixing 'Rocketman' Music, Working With Elton John in 'Behind the Screen' Podcast

Playing the role of Elton John, Taron Egerton performed all of the songs in the biopic.

Rerecording mixer Mike Prestwood Smith talks about mixing the music from the Elton John biopic Rocketman in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast series.

Dexter Fletcher’s Rocketman is a musical fantasy loaded with John's songs, performed by Taron Egerton, who plays the legendary performer. The sound involved recording Egerton singing live on set, as well as in prerecorded tracks. And the settings of the performances ranged from the actor, as John, sitting at a piano in a home to massive concert venues, all mixed in Dolby’s immersive Atmos sound format.

Mike Prestwood Smith is a busy sound veteran who was Oscar nominated for Paul Greengrass’ Captain Philips and won a BAFTA for Casino Royale. This year alone, his credits also include Disney’s Dumbo and Aladdin. His previous films include Mission: Impossible: Fallout, Deepwater Horizon, Quantum of Solace, United 93 and several Harry Potter films.

