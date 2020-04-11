Motion Picture Health Plan Implements Temporary Eligibility Change for Out of Work IA Members

The MPI board voted to credit up to 300 hours toward the next eligibility period for those who are actively enrolled in its health plan and whose benefits period ends on June 30.

The Motion Picture Industry Pension and Health Plans (MPI) has implemented a temporary eligibility change for IATSE members who are out of work amid the coronavirus crisis.

Specifically, the Plan's board voted to credit up to 300 hours toward the next eligibility period for members who are actively enrolled in its health plan and whose benefits period ends on June 30.

"MPI is aware that many participants are experiencing an unexpected reduction in hours due to Coronavirus-related production shut-downs that may impact future health plan eligibility," the memo states. "MPI staff and the Board of Directors continue to review options to minimize benefit disruptions to the extent possible. We are keenly sensitive to the importance of this issue and will notify all participants as quickly as possible of any further actions taken by the Board of Directors."

According to MPI, a participant’s banked hours and all of his or her worked hours for the qualifying period from Oct. 27, 2019 to April 25, 2020 must be exhausted in order to be eligible. For these members, MPI intends to credit the minimum amount of hours needed for that participant to continue their eligibility for the benefit period of July 1 to Dec. 31.

IATSE estimates that roughly 120,000 entertainment works have lost jobs due to the pandemic.