MovieLabs, Hollywood Studios Publish Report Outlining Tech Needs For Future of Production

“Inherent inefficiencies” in current filmmaking processes “threaten to limit our future ability to innovate” without further tech development, the report warns.

Hollywood’s tech community needs to immediately work together on the future of software, hardware and new production workflows, warns a new report released today by non-profit tech research entity MovieLabs, together with Hollywood’s member studios.

“The next 10 years will bring significant opportunities, but there are still major challenges and inherent inefficiencies in our production and distribution workflows that threaten to limit our future ability to innovate,” said MovieLabs CEO Richard Berger in a statement.

He added: “We have been working closely with studio technology leaders and strategizing how to integrate new technologies that empower filmmakers. … By laying out these principles publicly, we hope to catalyze an industry dialog and fuel innovation, encouraging companies and organizations to help us deliver on these ideas.”

According to the white paper, its participants conclude that cloud services will be a key part of production, with all assets created or ingested straight to the cloud, as well as archived in the cloud.

Available today on the MovieLabs website (movielabs.com), the white paper forecasts a "2030 vision" for the future of media creation technology. Details of the paper will also be presented during a panel discussion next month at the International Broadcasting Convention in Amsterdam.