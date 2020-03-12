NAB Cancellation: Tech Developers Plan Online Product Unveilings

The customary flurry of product news from companies such as Avid and Sony can be expected next month.

Following the coronavirus pandemic-prompted cancellation of the National Association of Broadcasters' 2020 NAB Show — which was slated to start April 18 in Las Vegas — Hollywood can still expect its customary flurry of new product announcements next month.

Numerous exhibitors including Sony and Avid have already reported that they will produce online news conferences and product unveilings to communicate their latest innovations to customers. It is customary that many companies use the NAB Show, which last year had a reported attendance of roughly 90,000, to make their biggest announcements of the year.

Sony, traditionally one of the NAB Show’s largest exhibitors, has already scheduled a remote press conference that will be held on April 20. Avid, too, has announced that it would schedule an online broadcast next month to introduce its latest products.

Additionally, Avid, which holds a two-day "Connect" customer event each year in conjunction with the NAB Show, said it would host regional Connect events in several cities worldwide in late 2020 "when public safety can be assured."

U.K.-headquartered tech PR firm Bubble Agency is also planning remote press conferences for select clients. Its client list includes lens maker Cooke and remote review and approval tool PIX.

"As we place the utmost importance on the safety and wellbeing of our customers, partners, media and employees, we support the difficult but important decision from National Association of Broadcasters Show 2020 to no longer hold the Las Vegas conference in April," Sony said Thursday in a statement. "We are eager to share our innovations with the NAB community digitally via press conference."