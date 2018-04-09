NAB Opening Session Raises Regulatory Questions in Light of Facebook's Woes

Broadcasters "are in the same business in a sense, but we are highly regulated,” said NAB CEO Gordon Smith.

Prior to meeting with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, House Energy and Commerce Committee chair Greg Walden stated clearly: “Silicon Valley has never been regulated. I’m on the light touch regulation side, and let people compete."

He spoke in general terms about regulation on Monday during the opening session at the National Association of Broadcasters Show, where he participated in a conversation with NAB president/CEO Gordon Smith, who raised questions about regulation in light of Facebook’s woes.

“To date there really has been no regulation on social media but they compete with broadcasters for eyes, ears and advertising dollars," Smith said. "We are in the same business in a sense, but we are highly regulated.”

He asked if the answer might be more regulation for social media, or less broadcaster regulation.

“These are serious matters,” Walden said of the Facebook allegations. “People need to know how their data is used. If [a platform] violates user agreements, there are processes in place. It is about the evolving nature of our platforms."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will meet with Walden’s committee for the first time on Wednesday. "He's an incredible innovator," Walden said.

