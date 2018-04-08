NAB: Samsung Exec Optimistic About Cinema's Future, But It Won't Be "Easy or Inexpensive"

Samsung director of business development Christopher Buchanan says theatrical exhibition needs to “raise the game” amid increased competition from streaming services, but he's also optimistic about cinema's future.

During his keynote at the National Association of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas on Sunday, the exec added that getting there "isn't going to be easy or inexpensive, but we have to do it." He cited everything from upgrading technology to installing more comfy seats.

“Event cinema is about the experiences consumers can get in a theater setting that they can’t get at home,” he said. His examples included Imax screens, 4DX 4D experiences and virtual reality. “And I’m looking forward to Douglas Trumbull’s Magipod," he added of the filmmaker's immersive cinema model that includes high-resolution and dynamic range, as well as variable frame rates.

For its part, Samsung is in the process of launching a video wall made of up modular LED panels as a replacement to cinema projectors. But Buchanan didn't use the keynote to outline Samsung’s plans, though it already has five installations outside the U.S. and more are on the way, including one in Los Angeles.

Looking further out, Buchanan projected that in three to five years, cinemas will offer more augmented and mixed reality experiences, or, as he put it, “Magic Leap in the movies."

And he expects that in five to 10 years, theaters will offer holograms, light-field technology and volumetric haptics — what he described as the ability to touch and feel a 3D image.

“But the main reason for my optimism about the future of cinema are the storytellers,” he said. “We have a growing audience with money that is willing to pay for premium experiences." And he noted that storytellers have a growing choice of tools in their toolbox.

“High dynamic range and high frame rates are here to stay,” he projected, also citing advancement in more realistic digital actors and virtual sets. “I think we are rapidly getting across the uncanny valley,” he asserted of creating lifelike digital humans, though this is still widely considered one of the toughest VFX challenges by digital artists.

And in a nod to artificial intelligence, another big topic this week at the NAB show, he said, “I don't expect that AI will replace writers, editors. … It will just make them more efficient.”