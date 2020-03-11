NAB Show Canceled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The annual industry gathering in Las Vegas was called off as the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the world.

The 2020 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, which was slated to begin April 18 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, has been canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus.

"In the interest of addressing the health and safety concerns of our stakeholders and in consultation with partners throughout the media and entertainment industry, we have decided not to move forward with NAB Show in April. We are currently considering a number of potential alternatives to create the best possible experience for our community," Gordon H. Smith, president and CEO of the event, said in a statement on the NAB website.

He added that they are "committed to exploring all possible alternatives so that we can provide a productive setting" for the event.

The annual confab, which in 2019 reported attendance of roughly 90,000, includes a massive technology exhibition as well as a conference.

In recent weeks a number of exhibitors has already announced that they were withdrawing from the show, notably Avid, the company behind the Media Composer editing and ProTools audio postproduction systems, which are widely used in the film editing and sound communities. Adobe, AJA Video Systems, Nikon and Zaxcom were among the additional exhibitors that canceled their participation this year.

The NAB also has programming scheduled in cooperation with numerous organizations who memberships are active in Hollywood, including American Society of Cinematographers, American Cinema Editors, Motion Picture Editors Guild, International Cinematographers Guild, Society of Camera Operators and Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.

This past week, coronavirus prompted cancellations of additional industry events including SXSW and E3.