NAB Takes Annual Show Online in May After Las Vegas Event Cancellation

The planned program is set to take place May 13-14, and will include at least 100 sessions.

The National Association of Broadcasters is taking its annual show online with an "NAB Show Express" scheduled for mid-May. It will offer a virtual program, including some of the planned content scheduled for the now-cancelled 2020 NAB Show.

NAB Show Express is slated to take place May 13-14, in lieu of the annual event that was scheduled to run April 18-22 in Las Vegas before the global coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation. In 2019, NAB Show reported attendance of roughly 90,000 industry people.

According to the NAB, the online program will feature at least 100 educational sessions, including NAB president-CEO Gordon Smith’s state of the industry address.

Exhibitor content including product news and demonstrations is on the agenda. NAB Show Express also will include programming co-produced with partners include the Advanced Imaging Society, Advanced Television Systems Committee, #GALSNGEAR, International Trade Association for Broadcast and Media Technology Suppliers and Society of Broadcast Engineers.