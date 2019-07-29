Netflix, Amazon Web Services Join the Motion Picture Academy's Software Foundation

Pixar-developed format is announced as the latest project of the foundation, which celebrates its first year in operation this week at CG confab Siggraph.

Netflix, Amazon Web Services, RodeoFX and MovieLabs have joined the Academy Software Foundation (ASWF), the group said Monday. The foundation was started a year ago by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science in cooperation with The Linux Foundation to offer a forum for open source software developers to share resources and collaborate on image creation, visual effects, animation and sound technologies.

AWS and Netflix have come on board as premier members, Rodeo FX as a general member, and MovieLabs as an associate member.

Initiated by the Academy’s Science and Technology Council, the foundation also announced on Monday that OpenTimelineIO has been accepted by its technical advisory council as the fifth foundation-hosted project. Created by Pixar, OpenTimelineIO is an open source Application Programming Interface and interchange format aimed at enabling collaboration and communication of editorial data and timeline information between a studio’s story, editorial, production and postproduction departments. It’s already been used in production on Coco, Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4.

“We developed OpenTimelineIO to provide an open source alternative to proprietary formats and enable our community to easily and efficiently interchange editorial timelines,” said Guido Quaroni, Pixar’s vp research and development.

“Our membership has almost doubled since we launched the Academy Software Foundation a year ago, and we’re grateful that both studios and software vendors are seeing the value in having a neutral home for collaboration and shared development of open source software,” said Rob Bredow, senior vp, executive creative director and head of Industrial Light & Magic, who serves as governing board chair of the foundation.

The ASWF is hosting an “Open Source Day" to examine various initiatives Tuesday during CG confab Siggraph, which is being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center.