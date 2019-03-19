Netflix Sets Kids Interactive Animated Series 'Battle Kitty'

It was created by Matt Layzell, who will be the series showrunner and exec producer.

Netflix is working on a new kids interactive animated series, Battle Kitty, which allows the viewer to go on an adventure with to help defeat the monsters on “Battle Island,” a futuristic-medieval world.

It’s created by Matt Layzell, who will be the series showrunner and exec producer. Layzell's background as an animator includes Cartoon Network’s The Amazing World of Gumball. He's been a supervising director on Nickelodeon’s Sanjay and Craig, and held supervising roles on Cartoon Network’s Apple and Onion and Netflix’s Pinky Malinky. Battle Kitty originated as The Adventures of Kitty & Orc on Layzell’s Instagram.

“Battle Kitty is a mirror reflection of Matt himself - an inspiring, surprising, and incredibly fun show that is infused at every turn with huge amounts of both humor and heart,” Melissa Cobb, vp of kids and family at Netflix.

Following on the heels of its interactive episode Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Netflix also announced interactive series You vs. Wild on Monday.

A release date wasn’t announced.