Netflix Sets Live-Action Interactive Series 'You vs. Wild'

Netflix is launching a new live-action interactive series, You vs. Wild, on April 10.

In the eight-episode series, viewers join survival expert Bear Grylls, who starred in Discovery Channel’s Man vs. Wild, on adventures around the world.

Each episode will feature interactive experiences with multiple choices, continuing Netflix's move to experiment with interactive entertainment, which has included the interactive show Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and several children's programs.

Directed by Ben Simms, the series is exec produced by Grylls, Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Rob Buchta, and Delbert Shoopman. It's produced through Electus and Bear Grylls Ventures.

Said Grylls: "I'm so proud to deliver this first-of-its-kind live-action interactive series, really giving viewers an all access pass to explore the world and its landscapes in my boots."