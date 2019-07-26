'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' DP Robert Richardson Featured in 'Behind the Screen' Podcast

The three-time Oscar winning cinematographer speaks to The Hollywood Reporter about his sixth collaboration with Quentin Tarantino.

Quentin Tarantino's longtime collaborator, three-time Oscar winning cinematographer Robert Richardson, talks about his work on Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and a range of topics, including the state of film, in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast series.

Richardson's photography gives an impressive period look to Tarantino's 1969 Hollywood-set story, which was lensed in 35mm. Tarantino is a big fan of celluloid, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be released in 35mm and large-format 70mm, as well as standard digital and Dolby Vision.

The DP related that film cinematography is seeing a "revival" thanks to directors such as Tarantino and Christopher Nolan, though he lamented that film projection needs attention. "I spent so much time making it, I don't want the process of looking at it to be incorrect," he says.

Richardson details the roughly 100-day shoot and praised the cast and crew. "To take over Hollywood Boulevard we took over three or four blocks ... closing it down is not an easy task." He also discussed working with the actors, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood is Tarantino’s sixth collaboration with Richardson, following Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and 2, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight. "We've found a bond. You have to repeat a relationship with the director to get to this point," the cinematographer said of working with Tarantino.

