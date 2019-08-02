'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' Sound Team On the "Innate Joy" of Making Movies With Quentin Tarantino

Production sound mixer Mark Ulano and supervising sound editor Wylie Stateman are featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's 'Behind the Screen' podcast.

Two key members of Quentin Tarantino's team on Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, production sound mixer Mark Ulano and supervising sound editor Wylie Stateman, are featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast series.

"There is this innate joy of begin at the maximum level of potential in the the thing you love to do your whole life, together with a group of people who are in the same place," Ulano said of making movies with Tarantino and his team. in the podcast, Ulano and Stateman describe their collaboration with the director and detail their work on Once Upon a Time.

Ulano met Tarantino roughly 25 years ago, and worked on all of Tarantino-directed movies since 1997’s Jackie Brown. He’s also an Oscar winner for Titanic and earned a second nomination for Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds.

Supervising sound editor Wylie Stateman similarly has a longtime working relationship with the director, which started with Kill Bill Vol 1 and 2. He also an 8-time Oscar nominee for films including Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained.

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features conversations with the artists behind motion pictures and episodic series, including directors, cinematographers, editors and sound professionals.

