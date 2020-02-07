Oscars: Craft Winners Predictions Highlighted on 'Behind the Screen' Podcast

The Hollywood Reporter's senior awards analyst Scott Feinberg joins THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina to discuss the most likely winners in the categories of best animated feature, cinematography, visual effects, sound editing and sound mixing.

Hosted by Giardina, this series features conversations with directors, cinematographers, editors and other artists behind the making of motion pictures and episode series.

