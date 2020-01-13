Oscars: Crafts Nominees to Watch

This year's Oscar nominees in the crafts areas include past Oscar winners, seasoned vets and some notable newcomers.

Martin Scorsese's longtime editor and three-time Oscar winner Thelma Schoonmaker earned her eighth Oscar nomination for The Irishman; she is now tied with Michael Kahn for the most category nominations, and with her three past wins, she is currently tied with Kahn and the late Daniel Mandell and Ralph Dawson. Schoonmaker and Scorsese have been working together since they teamed up on 1970's Woodstock.

Three-time Oscar winner Robert Richardson earned his 10th nomination for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He previously won Oscars for JFK, The Aviator and Hugo. Currently the late Leon Shamroy and Joseph Ruttenberg, share the record of four cinematography Oscar wins.

In cinematography, Roger Deakins earned his 15 nomination for Sam Mendes' 1917. He won an Oscar for 2017's Blade Runner 2049.

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams earned his 47th Oscar nomination, extending his category record.

Randy Newman earned his ninth nomination for original score and 13th for original song, while Thomas Newman earned his 15th nomination for original score. This brings the total number of nominations for the Newman family (Alfred, Lionel, Emil, Thomas, David and Randy) to 93, more than any other family.

Composer Hildur Gudnadóttir is the ninth woman nominated in the music scoring categories.

Diane Warren received her 11th Oscar nomination for "I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough.

Sandy Powell earned her 15th Oscar nomination for The Irishman, She is a three-time Academy Award winner, for The Young Victoria, The Aviator and Shakespeare in Love.

Production sound mixer Mark Ulano was twice nominated in sound mixing, for Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He previously won an Academy Award for Titanic.

Also nominated for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's sound mixing is three-time Oscar winner Michael Minkler and his son, Christian Minkler. With these nominations, three generations of Minklers have now been Oscar-nominated in the sound mixing category. Bob and Lee Minkler, whose nephew is Michael, were also nominated. Combined, the four Minklers have earned a total of 16 nominations and have four prior wins.

Ad Astra's nominated sound mixing team also includes Gary Rydstrom, a seven time-Oscar winner, who this morning earned his 19th nomination spanning the categories of sound mixing, sound editing, the previously named sound and sound effects editing, as well as animated short (he directed and co-wrote Pixar's 2006 short Lifted.)

Joker's two-time Oscar winner supervising sound editor Alan Robert Murray earned his 10th nomination in sound editing (previously named sound effects editing). He won Oscars for American Sniper and Letters from Iwo Jima.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's supervising sound editor Wylie Stateman earned his ninth Oscar nomination for Quentin Tarantino's 1969-set story.