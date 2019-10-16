Oscars: 32 Animated Features Submitted for Consideration

Thirty-two movies have been submitted for consideration in the animated feature film category for the 92nd Academy Awards.

The list officially confirms that Disney didn't submit its photoreal CG retelling of The Lion King, even though under the category definition, it would quality as a computer-animated feature. Since the release of The Lion King, the definition of an animated feature has been a topic of debate in the animation community, though it was widely expected that Disney would not submit it for this category race.

Disney, of course, did enter Pixar's Toy Story 4 and upcoming Frozen 2, along with Blue Sky's Spies in Disguise, which since the Fox acquisition now falls under the Disney umbrella.

For the first time, Netflix will factor into the feature animation race. The streaming service submitted its first original animated feature, Klaus, a Santa Claus origin story from Despicable Me creator Sergio Pablo, as well as I Lost My Body, the indie that Netflix acquired after the French film won the Nespresso Grand Prize (the first animated film to do so) at Cannes. Both films are slated to be released later this year.

Indie distributor GKIDS submitted 10 movies: Another Day of Life, “Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, Funan, Marona's Fantastic Tale, Okko's Inn, Promare, This Magnificent Cake!, Weathering with You and White Snake. Since 2010, the studio has scored 11 category nominations.

What might surprise some is the absence from the list of Aardman Animation's A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, which is slated for a Dec. 13 domestic release. 2015's Shaun the Sheep Movie was Oscar-nominated in the category. The studio's work has earned four Academy Awards.

Other submissions include Dreamworks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Abominable, along with sister company Illumination's The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Several of the films have not yet had their required Los Angeles seven-day qualifying run. Submitted features must fulfill the theatrical release requirements and comply with all of the category’s other qualifying rules before they can advance in the nominations voting process. To determine the five nominees, members of the short films and feature animation branch are automatically eligible to vote in the category. Academy members outside of this branch are additionally invited to opt-in to participate and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible.

A complete list of the submissions is below.

“Abominable”

“The Addams Family”

“The Angry Birds Movie 2”

“Another Day of Life”

“Away”

“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles”

“Children of the Sea”

“Dilili in Paris”

“Frozen II”

“Funan”

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Primal’ – Tales of Savagery”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“The Last Fiction”

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Marona’s Fantastic Tale”

“Missing Link”

“Ne Zha”

“Okko’s Inn”

“Pachamama”

“Promare”

“Rezo”

“The Secret Life of Pets 2”

“Spies in Disguise”

“The Swallows of Kabul”

“This Magnificent Cake!”

“The Tower”

“Toy Story 4”

“Upin & Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris”

“Weathering with You”

“White Snake”